S.Korea reports 406 more COVID-19 cases, 88,922 in total.

SEOUL, Feb. 26 -- South Korea reported 406 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 88,922. The daily caseload was up from 396 in the previous day, and it hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases. Of the new cases, 129 were Seoul residents and 135 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Twenty-four cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,014. Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,585. The total fatality rate stood at 1.78 percent. A total of 393 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 79,880. The total recovery rate was 89.83 percent. The country tested more than 6.59 million people, among whom 6,432,202 tested negative for the virus and 68,942 are being checked. Xinhua