Two Water Tanks Donated to Tumweneni Residents.

Kavango East Region Rund, 11 May—-Swapo Party Rundu Urban District Coordinator, Gabriel Hakusembe, donated 2 tanks of 5000 litres each to Tumweneni Location in Rundu.

Residents of Tumweneni were very happy to receive the two water tanks and it gave them hope that some leaders have listened to them and has engaged in community needs.

One of the residents happily said “It was very difficult for us to collect water from different places, walking long distances carrying heavy containers of water to provide for our families.”

Having two water tanks makes a huge difference to the lives of those receiving them. Residents of Tumweneni were very happy with the donation. Hakusembe also said leaders like him will not stop engaging in community needs and helping out those that needs access to clean water. Giving hope to communities like Tumweneni is a dream come true for him and people should try to give donations where necessary.

Annkleta Haikera (Rundu)