Meeting between Ukraine, U.S., Russia expected in early March

KIEV, Feb. 26– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Wednesday that the next round of talks between delegations from Ukraine, the United States and Russia is expected to take place in early March, local media reported.

Ahead of the negotiations, Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, also Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary, will meet on Thursday with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Zelensky said.

The bilateral meeting will focus on preparations for the upcoming trilateral talks, Ukraine’s reconstruction package and a potential prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, he added.

The Ukrainian, Russian and U.S. delegations previously held two rounds of talks in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 23-24 and Feb. 4-5, followed by another round in Geneva on Feb. 17-18. (Nmaibia Daily News/Xinhua)

