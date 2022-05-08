Gun demonstration ends in loss of life

By Joe-Chintha Garises

MALTAHOHE 08 May – A Maltahohe man Ralf Richards (30) has been arrested after he shot his friend in the leg as he demonstrated how a rifle works.

The friend, identified as Christiaan Nanab, who is 36 years of age, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to police sources the incident happened at about 02h40 on Friday (06-05-2022), at Erf no.138 Hospital Street, Maltahohe.

It is alleged that the suspect allegedly shot Nanab on the right lower leg with a 303 rifle, in the process of showing him how a rifle operates. Nanab was rushed to Maltahohe hospital but passed away after admission.

His next of kin has been informed of the death.