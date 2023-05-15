Hosts Ramblers Impress with Six-Goal Victory in Under 21 Soccer Tournament

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 15 — During its third edition, the Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Soccer Tournament delivered another weekend of thrilling soccer action. Hosts Ramblers showcased their prowess by scoring six goals against Fortis, while Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA) commenced their campaign with a victorious start. ACFA finally made their much-anticipated tournament debut, going head-to-head with Kaizen Football Academy (KFA).

KFA, determined to build on their earlier victory, began the game with a strong desire to win. However, ACFA quickly gained control of the match, and a skillfully executed goal by Shane Schmidt secured a winning start for Coach Ricky Averia and his team.

Friday’s second match witnessed a remarkable comeback by the newcomers, Namib Colts, as they fought back from a two-goal deficit against Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) to earn a hard-fought draw. Eli Tjiunde’s exceptional performance inspired his teammates to avoid defeat against DTS.

Saturday showcased Ramblers’ dominance as they delivered a master-class performance against Fortis, securing an impressive 6-2 victory. The boys in blue, last year’s finalists, now find themselves in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals. The final game of the day featured an entertaining clash between Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and Swallows. SKW took an early two-goal lead through their star player, Owen Uzazi, but goals from Aloyscious !Goagoseb and substitute Giovanni Wambo allowed Swallows to earn a well-deserved point in an exciting contest between the two teams.

Looking ahead, match day three of the Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Soccer Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, 2023, starting at 14:00. The tournament provides valuable exposure for youth academy players who may not have had the opportunity to participate in the Second Division, First Division, or Premier leagues of Namibian soccer. The matches will be held at the Ramblers Sports Ground in Windhoek. – Namibia Daily News