Namibia sees inflation at 3.6 pct in 2021

WINDHOEK, Dec. 8 — Namibia’s overall inflation is projected to average around 3.6 percent for 2021, slightly lower than the previous forecast of 3.7 percent, and is expected to rise above 4 percent in 2022, the central bank said Wednesday.

While overall inflation is trending higher, it remains well contained, said Ebson Uanguta, deputy governor of the Bank of Namibia.

He said average inflation increased to 3.5 percent during the first 10 months of 2021 compared to 2.2 percent for the corresponding period in the previous year.

“The increase in inflation was mainly driven by inflation for the food, transport, and housing categories,” he said.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation increased slightly to 3.6 percent in October 2021 from 3.5 percent in September 2021. (Xinhua)