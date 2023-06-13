Thrilling Winter T20 Cricket Series at UNAM

Windhoek, June 13 – The T20 Cricket Series concluded which had kicked off on May 21st, 2023. A total of 45 players participated in a thrilling T20 cricket triangular series between UNAM Zebras, Namib Diesel, and Run Whisperers battling through 8 games of fast-paced cricket. While the traditional format of the game, such as Test matches, remains revered, the introduction of T20 cricket has revolutionized the sport. The 2023 Winter T20 series between UNAM Zebras, Namib Diesel, and Run Whisperers highlights how it served as a breeding ground for talent and played a pivotal role in the overall development of cricket.

Since its new executive management took office, Cricket Namibia has done excellent work in developing cricket at the junior level, ensuring that we have a large pool of talent in the future. This series was created by Cricket Namibia, to develop the game at the grass root level and shape talent from an early age, bridging the gap between School Cricket and League Cricket. Following in the footsteps of Cricket Namibia in creating a cricket culture in the country. The UNAM Zebras, Namib Diesel, and Run Whisperers started the journey having NamBatDoctor as the prime sponsor, and UNAM Zebras Cricket Club providing the Cricket Field. Together they organized the triangular series which served as a training exercise for experienced players during the off-season while giving a chance to young talent.

With its fast-paced nature and explosive action, this series provided a platform for emerging talents to showcase their skills on a grand stage. The series between these three teams functioned as a perfect launching pad for budding cricketers, enabling them to make a mark in the cricketing world.

Every team included a few youngsters from U12 up to U16, as well as a new talent in their teams, where they gained exposure to different playing styles, techniques, and strategies, honing their skills and broadening their cricketing acumen. The intense competition and the presence of experienced players gave them an invaluable opportunity to gain experience from the best in the business. At least 20 young cricketers participated in the series due to great interest and support by parents helping in shaping the future of cricket in Namibia.

T20 cricket’s inherent entertainment factor has made it immensely popular among fans worldwide. The shorter duration and high-scoring matches keep viewers engaged with an entertaining total of 275 fours and 109 sixes scored. This excitement drew more spectators to the fields and generated interest in the larger community, especially young cricketers and UNAM students, contributing to the overall growth and success of the sport.

UNAM Zebras clinched the series by winning the final by defeating Namib Diesel by 24 runs. Miika Mutumbe, captain of UNAM Zebras was determined MVP with 203 runs,3 Wickets, and 4 catches, Luca Micillo MVP Junior Player, Nyashadzaishe Nyasha Best Batsman with 303 runs, Carlo Van Dyk Best Bowler with 5 Wickets, Malan Esterhuizen, the best fielder with 5 catches, Dheniel Terblance best catch, Abri Oberholzer best U16 player and JW Junius was the best U12 player of the series.