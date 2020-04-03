Thiago Silva longs for Fluminense return

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 3 -- Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has reaffirmed a desire to return to his former club Fluminense as he mulls life beyond the French capital. Silva's contract with the Ligue 1 side expires in June and the 35-year-old has yet to decide his next move. "I want to return. Because during one of the most difficult times in my life, Fluminense opened their doors to me," the 35-year-old said of his arrival at the Rio de Janeiro club in 2006 after a frustrating period in Europe. "I'm very grateful to Fluminense, above all else. I don't know when it would happen but I would like to wear that shirt again some day." Silva has been linked with a move to Everton, who are managed by his former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain boss Carlo Ancelotti, a known admirer of the Brazilian. There have also been reports suggesting the central defender could join Barcelona. Silva has stated that his preference is to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, whom he joined from Milan in 2012 for a reported fee of 42 million euros. Xinhua