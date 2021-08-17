Trending Now
National

The Townsend Case Trial

written by Paulina Meke August 17, 2021

Windhoek, August 17 – The two Americans who spent 11 years in custody had their first trial appearance in the High Court of Namibia on the 16th of August. During the first cross-examination, a witness named Tracey was called to the stand. She is identified as the receptionist at the guesthouse who attended to the two accused when they first came to Namibia in 2010. The cross-examination took up most of day 1’s trial as the lady had difficulties remembering facts from her statement as she claims it has been obtained from her more than 10 years ago.

On Day 2 of the cross-examination, Mr English, who is identified to have been an employee at MTC at that time, took the stand as witness. Mr English testified that he assisted the two accused persons on purchasing starter-packs which came with vouchers on the 29th of December 2010 just before the two were apprehended for murder. He further continued to describe his encounter with the two accused in an annoyed manner as he recalls Accused No 1, who is Marcus Thomas, referred to Namibian money inappropriately. Accused No 1 allegedly “claimed our money looks like Disney money because it is multi-coloured” quoted Mr English from his recollection of the incident over 10 years ago. Kevin Townsend laughed at the statements made by Mr English as it was evident that Mr English is still offended by that remark made 11 years ago.

The trial continues in the High Court of Namibia.

