Osino Resources Corp. Paves the Way for Sustainable Mining in Namibia

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, November 20 — Osino Resources Corp. has taken a significant step towards sustainable and responsible mining practices with the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report outlines the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on the Namibian economy and local communities while adhering to global sustainability frameworks.

Economic Contribution and Local Engagement

One of the key highlights of Osino’s sustainability efforts is its substantial investment in the Namibian economy. The company has allocated C$9.5 million (N$124 million) for procurement with Namibian suppliers. This not only stimulates local businesses but also fosters economic growth and resilience within the region.

Furthermore, Osino proudly boasts a workforce that is 90% Namibian. By prioritizing local hiring, the company contributes to the development of skilled labour in the country and ensures that the benefits of mining activities are shared with the communities where they operate.

Socio-economic Development Initiatives

Osino is actively involved in supporting strategic socio-economic development initiatives in the areas surrounding its operations. This engagement demonstrates the company’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen. By investing in local communities, Osino is not only fulfilling its corporate social responsibility but also contributing to the long-term sustainability of the regions in which it operates.

Environmental Stewardship

In addition to its economic and social contributions, Osino is dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact. The company’s plans to build a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant for the Twin Hills Gold Mine is a significant step towards sustainable energy use. This initiative aims to generate up to 37% of the required electricity for the mine, reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources and decreasing the carbon footprint associated with mining activities.

Osino is also exploring the implementation of a dry-stack tailings facility. This innovative approach has the potential to significantly reduce water losses, addressing a critical environmental concern associated with traditional tailings management. By embracing such technologies, Osino showcases its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable resource management.

Global Frameworks and Guidelines

Osino’s dedication to sustainability is not only a local initiative but is also aligned with global standards. The company draws inspiration from various frameworks and guidelines, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Mining Principles established by the International Council of Mining and Metals (ICMM), the Reporting Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and the Namibian Best Practice Guide to Mining.

By aligning with these international standards, Osino ensures that its sustainability practices are in line with the broader global agenda for responsible and ethical business conduct.

Conclusion

Osino Resources Corp.’s 2022 Sustainability Report reflects the company’s commitment to building value for all stakeholders while operating in an environmentally, socially, and economically responsible manner. Through strategic investments, local engagement, and adherence to global sustainability frameworks, Osino is setting a commendable example for the mining industry in Namibia and beyond. As the company continues to prioritize sustainability, it not only secures its long-term success but also contributes to the well-being of the communities and environments it operates.