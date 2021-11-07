Designers Clasp at Golden Thread After MTC Unveils “Blue Tick”

Musa Zimunya

WINDHOEK, NOV 7 – Local fashion designers will be on cloud nine following the launch of MTC’s online platform that will empower and thrust them toward local and global audiences and potential clients. On Sunday, in the wake of the Windhoek Fashion Week that ended Saturday, MTC launched an online platform that will enable local creative clothes designers to market their products globally.

The clothing space was unveiled under the banner ‘Bluetick,’ the first of its kind of local online store initiative.

“The initiative is a brainchild of the Most Admired Brand and leading telecoms company and it will create a platform for local designers and creatives to better market and sell their fashion taste to the 081 Nation and wider Namibian fashion space,” according to MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo.

Currently, the clothes-industry has been inexplicably crippled in the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with a somewhat discriminative appetite when it comes to purchasing and/or supporting local designers. This is further compounded by the meagre 2 million reach in which a small percentage subscribe to domestic apparel.

That said, when Bluetick goes live on 1 December 2021, it will provide not only a national and regional reach, but expand access internationally, according to MTC.

“The objective of Bluetick initiative is to uplift the Namibian fashion and design industry, through created opportunity that supports and encourages talented Namibian fashion designers to showcase their talent and be able to make a living out of it,” said Ekandjo.

With this initial launch, the first batch of talented designers will work with MTC until more are selected.

“These group of talented designers have now collaborated with MTC to design exclusive clothing for different age groups and accessories for the MTC brand. These designs will be exclusive to MTC while the designers will pocket the earnings derived from the sale on Bluetick,” he added.

This suggests that the boutique hosts and sells garments and accessories on the MTC e-commerce platform, while the designers will produce, determine selling prices, and pocket the sales.

Nevertheless, on how the MTC Bluetick designers were selected Ekandjo explained: “A call for pitching was put out, and designers were selected. For the designers who didn’t make it the first time, they still have a chance because this is set to be an ongoing process as the demand for local garments is on the rise.”

Therefore, more designers will be able to showcase their wares on the platform in the future, and benefit from the initiative. – musa@namibiadailynews.info