Metropolitan Gravity School Sports Cup Unites Namibian Schools in Thrilling Competition

November 2, 2023

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Nov. 2 – In an exhilarating display of sportsmanship and camaraderie, 39 schools from across Namibia converged on Windhoek to participate in the Metropolitan Gravity School Sports Cup. This spirited event, which featured a total of 136 teams, witnessed the talents of both private and government institutions. Schools united in competition, showcasing their remarkable athletic abilities in a variety of disciplines, including Hockey, Netball, Rugby 7’s, and Soccer 6-A-Side.

The tournament, held from November 4 to 10, 2023, served as a platform for students to excel in their chosen sports and forge lasting memories. The competition unfolded against the stunning backdrop of locations such as the Skeleton Coast National Park, Save the Rhino camp, the Huab River area, the Erongo Mountains, and Onguma Nature Reserve.

Key Highlights of the Tournament:

Hockey: In the realm of hockey, St. Paul’s led the charge in the girls’ division across all age groups, while Private School Swakopmund and Windhoek High School claimed top honours in the boys’ category.

Netball: Ella Du Plessis High School shone in the U19 Netball category, with Tsara-Aibes, Pro-Ed Academy, and Centaurus emerging as victors in other age categories.

Rugby 7’s: The Rugby 7’s competition witnessed triumphs by Pro Ed Academy, Roots Gymnasium, and Windhoek High School in various divisions. The M.K. Gertze team demonstrated their prowess in the U19 bracket.

Soccer 6-A-Side: In Soccer 6-A-Side, Suiderhoff Primary triumphed in the U13 group, while Five Rand Camp claimed victory in the U15 category. Etosha Secondary and Otjioko Secondary School secured the top spots in the U17 and U19 divisions, respectively.

The tournament was not only a celebration of athletic talent but also a testament to the power of sports to unite people from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. The participants exhibited tremendous determination, perseverance, and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

A Remarkable Achievement:

One of the standout achievements of the tournament was Caeden Möller from WHS U19 7’s Rugby Team being awarded a full-year bursary to the SA All-Star Rugby Academy. Initially intended for the Dubai 7’s, this enhanced bursary now offers Caeden numerous opportunities for international 7’s rugby tours with the Academy.

Metropolitan’s Commitment to Social Responsibility:

Denille Roostee, Group Marketing Executive of the Momentum Metropolitan Group, expressed her thoughts on the event, stating, “This event mirrors Metropolitan’s philosophy – Together We Can.” She extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants, including players, school management, and parents, for their contributions to promoting inclusive sports development and uplifting school sports in Namibia.

A Brighter Future for Underprivileged Youth:

Mr. Valentines Kamenye, Principal of Shamangorwa Combined School, a recipient of Metropolitan’s generous support, acknowledged the transformative impact of the tournament. He noted, “This tournament has provided our students with a distinctive and invaluable opportunity. Without Metropolitan’s commitment, such an experience might have remained out of their reach. The event has deeply inspired and bolstered them for future challenges. To Metropolitan, our heartfelt gratitude for prioritizing and including schools that had previously been sidelined from such prestigious events.”

The Metropolitan Gravity Cup 2023 celebrated not only the spirit of competition but also the remarkable achievements of the students involved. It underlined the significance of fostering physical activity and empowering youth, particularly those who may have fewer opportunities. The event served as a beacon of hope and a testament to the transformative power of sports in bringing communities together.

