Bank Windhoek Celebrates Northern Real Estate Excellence

Windhoek, April.22 — Bank Windhoek has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to property ownership in Northern Namibia, citing promising growth in property finance through estate agents and calling for coordinated action to increase the supply of serviced land, accelerate infrastructure rollout, and improve affordability for first-time buyers.

Speaking at the Bank Windhoek Northern Estate Agents’ Awards hosted in Oshakati on Thursday, 16 April 2026, Leon Koch, the Bank’s Executive Officer of Business Banking and Acting Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, said Northern Namibia remained the country’s most active property market in 2025.

He cautioned that shortages of especially, serviced land are constraining delivery, urging coordinated action by local authorities, developers, communities and financiers, such as Bank Windhoek, to relieve pressure on supply, rentals and informal settlement growth.

On affordability, Koch said mortgage uptake stayed subdued in 2025. He added that Bank Windhoek is investing in tailored solutions, dedicated expertise and streamlined processes to improve turnaround times, stressing that access is mostly about a customer experience that keeps the dream of ownership within reach.

He highlighted a growing northern urban corridor, Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa, supported by towns such as Rundu and Katima Mulilo. In her remarks, Veronika Haikali, Director at Dr. Weder, Kruger & Haikali, the Bank’s conveyancers, emphasised the value of collaboration across the conveyancing and property-finance processes and encouraged the positive relationship to continue as a mutual benefit for both institutions.

Awards highlights The Awards recognise top-performing estate agents and agencies in the northern region for their outstanding contribution to growth in property finance and home ownership in the previous financial year.

The annual awards form part of the Bank’s commitment to strengthening partnerships across the property value chain and celebrating professional excellence in the real estate sector. The Awards recognised excellence in property-finance facilitation across multiple loan-value bands, as well as special achievement awards.

The awards began in the N$3 million to N$5 million loan-business category. In this range, the following achievers were recognised:

Nancy Eiman (Matungo Realtors), Helena Amunyela (FE Real Estate), Phortune Ekandjo (Greyrock Properties), Johanna Leonard (Parrot Peak Properties), Regina Hainane (Fotimo Real Estate), Albertina Abraham (Nicky Real Estate), and Menethe Nikodemus (Nikodemus Real Estates).

From there, recognition moved up to the N$5 million to N$7 million loan business category. In this bracket, Roswitha Hilundwa (Haingura Real Estates), Succesia Mareka (Success Real Estates), and Sabina Murapo (SR Smart Properties) were acknowledged for their performance.

As the milestones rose even higher, the focus shifted to the loan business of N$7 million and more. In this top tier, Ester Likuwa (Estern Properties) and Simeon Iita (Hippo Real Estate) were recognised for their outstanding performance during the previous financial year.

Georgina Tjingaete (Jolly T Real Estate) took Silver for Achiever of the Year: Northern Region: Estate Agents (N$20 million or more). The celebration continued with Achiever of the Year: Northern Region: Highest Volume of Transactions (9+ transactions), where Georgina Tjingaete (Jolly T Real Estate) earned Gold, and Ester Likuwa (Estern Properties) and Simeon Iita (Hippo Real Estate) received Bronze.

Koch congratulated all winners and thanked every agency and professional who continues to deliver excellent client service and reliable outcomes for home buyers across the north.

The evening concluded with an electrifying entertainment set by top Namibian artist Teeleleni Mumbangala (Tate Buti). The platform is part of Bank Windhoek’s effort to invest in Namibian music by allowing various local musicians to perform at the Bank’s many events across the country.

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