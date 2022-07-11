NAOPE a voice for parents on education

By Kudumo Bernhold

RUNDU, July 11 – The National Organization of Parents in Education (NAOPE) was registered as a non-profit making parents’ union and will be launched soon.

“We are the parents’ voice in education,” said the founder of the organization Paulus Mbangu Hawanga.

He said the apolitical organization is a dedicated parents’ organization that strives for equitable access to quality education for children, as enshrined in Article 20(1) of the Namibian Constitution.

He said the vision of the organization is to be the leading national organization of parents in education that advocates equitable access to quality education for all making it the audible parents’ voice in education.

“The mission of the organization is to equip and empower parents to effectively participate in the education of their children,” Hawanga said.

He further said the organization intends to engage all educational institutions whether public or private schools and institutions of higher learning in the country and beyond.

He said the union is dedicated to ensuring children get the best education and health by liaising with school boards to ensure that schools have good management and academic performances.

“We want to promote defend and advance the interests and rights of parents as important stakeholders in education,” he said.