Understanding investments as a young professional

By Mignon du Preez

As young professionals, it’s essential to understand the investment landscape and various options for growing your finances.

According to Mignon du Preez, Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive at Old Mutual, your time horizon is a crucial factor to consider when investing. This refers to the length of time you’re willing to invest, and it varies depending on your career stage. Young professionals have a longer time horizon compared to those closer to retirement, and this influences the types of investments they make.

To determine your investment goals, you need to ask yourself whether you’re aiming to retire early or grow your wealth. Once you’ve identified your objectives, it’s time to consider the various investment products available, each with its own set of risks and rewards. For example, stocks and shares offer the potential for high returns, but they’re subject to market fluctuation. Property, on the other hand, is a more stable investment, but it’s also more expensive.

It’s crucial to find the right balance of risk and reward for your investment goals, and diversification is key. Don’t put all your money into a single investment option.

Du Preez emphasizes that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to investing, and you must figure out what works best for you. She also suggests that a good adviser can help you develop a personalized investment plan that meets your unique needs.