Russia’s clean energy share to reach 90 percent by 2050: deputy PM

Rusya Ba?bakan Yard?mc?s? Aleksandr Novak, ba?kent Moskovada düzenlenen Türk-Rus Ticari ve Ekonomik ??birli?ine Dair Hükümetleraras? Karma Komisyonu (KEK) 19. Dönem Toplant?s?'n?n ard?ndan AA muhabirinin sorular?n? yan?tlad?. ( Sefa Karacan - Anadolu Ajans? )
International

October 20, 2025

MOSCOW, Oct. 20 — Russia’s share of clean energy in its overall energy mix is projected to reach 90 percent by 2050, according to a top official.

In Russia’s current energy generation structure, renewables account for roughly 2 percent, nuclear energy 20 percent, and hydropower 19 percent, said Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who made the projection on Monday.

Natural gas and coal make up 45 percent and 15 percent, respectively. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted last Thursday that Russia has one of the “greenest” energy mixes globally and holds about 90 percent of the international market for nuclear power plant construction.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum, Putin said that 87 percent of Russia’s electricity is generated with minimal or zero carbon emissions.

The low-carbon energy mix includes gas-fired, nuclear, and renewable power. Novak said Russia’s energy development strategies and master plans call for cutting coal’s share of the energy mix from 15 percent to 8-10 percent, while renewables are expected to grow from 2 percent to 8-10 percent by 2050.

Nuclear power generation may increase from 20 percent to 25 percent and gas-fired generation will remain at around 40-45 percent, he added. (Xinhua)

