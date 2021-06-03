(Special for CAFS) Organizations in Zambia emphasize importance of promoting milk consumption

LUSAKA, June 3 — Civil society organizations in Zambia have emphasized the need to promote the consumption of milk as part of efforts to advance livelihoods.

In remarks on this year’s commemoration of World Milk Day, the CSO Alliance, a movement of civil society organizations working to raise the profile of nutrition the national development agenda, said there was a need to raise awareness on the role of milk in advancing healthy nutritional benefits.

Mathews Mhuru, the organization’s country coordinator, said milk was considered one of the first foods taken from birth, a situation that signifies its importance to the diet.

Consumer Unity and Trust Society Director in Zambia Claudia Pollen said it was unfortunate that milk was still expensive for low-income earners even if it was an important dietary requirement.

She said this has implications for increased disease ratio and loss of general benefits for the adults, adding that enhancing the dairy value chain especially for livestock farmers has an implication for wealth creation while meeting nutritional needs of consumers.

Yuri Chuva, Country Manager of Clover Zambia, one of South Africa’s biggest dairy producer firms, said the company will commence local production in Zambia to enhance the dairy sector in the country.

The World Milk Day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization to recognize the importance of milk as global food and to celebrate the dairy sector. It is observed on June 1. (Xinhua)