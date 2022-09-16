South African tourist found dead in Namibia’s Fish River Canyon

WINDHOEK, Sept. 16 — The body of a South African national was found Thursday morning about six km from the AI-Ais Guest Lodge in the Fish River Canyon, the largest canyon in Africa which is located in the south of Namibia.

Namibia Police Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga said in a statement that the deceased was on a hiking tour with other tourists. He was left behind by others Wednesday and failed to reach his destination.

“The fellow tourists went back today to search for him and unfortunately found him dead. There is no foul play suspected as the death could be caused by tiredness,” he said.

Kuwinga confirmed that the deceased was 67 years and the next of kin are yet to be informed.

Fish River Canyon’s hiking season commenced on May 1 and ended on Sept. 15. Tourists undertook the 4- to 5-day guided or unguided hike into the canyon, with a total hiking distance of about 86 km.

In May this year, four tourists were reported to have gone missing in the canyon, but were later discovered alive and accounted for. (Xinhua)