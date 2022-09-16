Trending Now
Home NationalTourism South African tourist found dead in Namibia’s Fish River Canyon
South African tourist found dead in Namibia’s Fish River Canyon
Tourism

South African tourist found dead in Namibia’s Fish River Canyon

September 16, 2022

WINDHOEK, Sept. 16 — The body of a South African national was found Thursday morning about six km from the AI-Ais Guest Lodge in the Fish River Canyon, the largest canyon in Africa which is located in the south of Namibia.
Namibia Police Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga said in a statement that the deceased was on a hiking tour with other tourists. He was left behind by others Wednesday and failed to reach his destination.
“The fellow tourists went back today to search for him and unfortunately found him dead. There is no foul play suspected as the death could be caused by tiredness,” he said.
Kuwinga confirmed that the deceased was 67 years and the next of kin are yet to be informed.
Fish River Canyon’s hiking season commenced on May 1 and ended on Sept. 15. Tourists undertook the 4- to 5-day guided or unguided hike into the canyon, with a total hiking distance of about 86 km.
In May this year, four tourists were reported to have gone missing in the canyon, but were later discovered alive and accounted for.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 96
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia mulls allowing vaccinated visitors easy access into...

March 10, 2022

NWR looks to rope in Ghana tourists

December 3, 2018

Youth tourism summit to reinvigorate industry launches at...

May 24, 2022

Better performance by NWR

May 19, 2022

Namibia wins big at Berlin tourism trade fair

March 8, 2019

NWR alleviating costs to make traveling affordable

January 16, 2019

NWR slashes rates by 75%

February 22, 2018

NWR slashes rates by 75% for select facilities

February 20, 2019

Beware of fake NWR booking agents

February 26, 2018

Namibia plans to develop conservation strategies for pangolins

April 20, 2022