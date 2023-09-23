Trending Now
Home NationalTourism Namibia launches online tourist visa application service to boost tourism
Namibia launches online tourist visa application service to boost tourism
Tourism

Namibia launches online tourist visa application service to boost tourism

September 23, 2023

WINDHOEK, Sept. 23 — Namibia officially launched its online tourist visa application service on Friday aimed at facilitating tourism and driving economic growth.

Speaking at the launch in the country’s capital of Windhoek, Albert Kawana, minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, said the new service is in line with Namibia’s broader push toward digitalization and e-governance.

It comes on the heels of the successful introduction of visas on arrival earlier this year, which Kawana said has led to a significant increase in tourist arrivals and a positive impact on the country’s economy.

“I have no doubt that with the launch of the online tourist visa application, our tourism industry is expected to perform economic miracles. This is good news for employment, especially among our youth and women,” he added.

Addressing security concerns, Kawana said the new system has been carefully designed with security in mind, urging both staff members and users to popularize and utilize this user-friendly facility to enhance convenience and efficiency.

This innovative service allows travellers across the world to apply for tourist or holiday visas to Namibia from the comfort of their homes, Kawana said, adding that the service is expected to significantly streamline and expedite the visa application process, making it more convenient for prospective visitors.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 10
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Tourism statistical report 2021 launched

July 25, 2022

NWR embracing changing tourism landscape

February 20, 2019

Bush encroachment threatens food, water security in Namibia:...

November 7, 2022

NWR provides the weekday break at 70% off.

March 6, 2021

NWR launches NamLeisure Corporate card.

July 1, 2020

African wild dogs disappear from Zambia national park

September 24, 2018

China part of Namibia’s tourism sector revival strategy

March 18, 2022

Discover the Beauty of Namibia on a Self-Drive...

May 3, 2023

Namibia loses nearly 20 pct of forest in...

July 20, 2022

Beware of fake NWR booking agents

February 26, 2018