Namibia launches online tourist visa application service to boost tourism

WINDHOEK, Sept. 23 — Namibia officially launched its online tourist visa application service on Friday aimed at facilitating tourism and driving economic growth.

Speaking at the launch in the country’s capital of Windhoek, Albert Kawana, minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, said the new service is in line with Namibia’s broader push toward digitalization and e-governance.

It comes on the heels of the successful introduction of visas on arrival earlier this year, which Kawana said has led to a significant increase in tourist arrivals and a positive impact on the country’s economy.

“I have no doubt that with the launch of the online tourist visa application, our tourism industry is expected to perform economic miracles. This is good news for employment, especially among our youth and women,” he added.

Addressing security concerns, Kawana said the new system has been carefully designed with security in mind, urging both staff members and users to popularize and utilize this user-friendly facility to enhance convenience and efficiency.

This innovative service allows travellers across the world to apply for tourist or holiday visas to Namibia from the comfort of their homes, Kawana said, adding that the service is expected to significantly streamline and expedite the visa application process, making it more convenient for prospective visitors. (Xinhua)