Namibia launches brand-new web store to make tourism bookings, reservations more convenient

Tourism

January 18, 2022

WINDHOEK, Jan. 18 — Namibia’s struggling tourism industry through a local player, Gondwana Collection stepped up its tourism revival efforts with the launch of a brand-new web store and booking process on Monday.
With more than 20 properties that have been constructed by Gondwana Collection Namibia over the last two decades, the company’s in-house IT team developed the new web store designed for its guests’ convenience, Anthea Cloete, the Group Reservations Manager said in a statement Monday.
Cloete said the new system not only aims to simplify the booking process but also has a modern, fresh look and feel.
“By sharing the most critical information from the get-go, each lodge’s top attractions, rate per person, and availability our guests will know immediately whether this location is what they are looking for. One-click further in the booking journey you have access to all the relevant information, including amenities, facilities, and activities,” she added.
According to Gondwana’s Managing Director, Gys Joubert, ultimately they intend to make every step of the booking process enjoyable and convenient to their guests.
“We are not saying that the system is perfect yet”, he cautioned, “but we cannot wait any longer to share this with the world and get cracking.”
Meanwhile, Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism in an interview with Xinhua, spokesperson Romeo Muyunda identified the need for the tourism sector to devise and create more and new innovative products offering in order for the COVID-19 ravaged industry to make a recovery.  (Xinhua)

