Tap a Meal continues to deliver

Windhoek 11 October 2021 – Tap A Meal, the Namibian-based food delivery application for smart devices started approximately 18 months ago. During this time, Namibia and the world have changed beyond recognition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tap A Meal became so much more than just a takeaway food delivery service. Restaurants were given a lifeline during the various lockdowns and restricted trading hours by being able to do food deliveries. Now with many of the restrictions having being lifted, it is clear that Tap A Meal is here to stay.

With the opportunity to go to your favorite restaurants and cafés again since recently, it would seem logical that there would be less demand for ‘food deliveries’ to your doorstep. However, nothing is farther from the truth. The app, which can be downloaded for both Android and Apple iOS systems, remains just as popular. Getting the tastiest food delivered from an eatery in Windhoek couldn’t be easier and has been downloaded by more than 5000 people already.

During the pandemic, the hospitality industry had to adhere to strict and stringent rules and regulations. One of the only ways they could stay afloat was by making takeaway foods. These of course need to be delivered. Tap A Meal, was the perfect partner to do this. In the last 18 months almost every restaurant, fast food establishment, and eatery in the capital have signed up. Ensuring people could still enjoy their favorite steak, pizza, Indian, Chinese, or frankly almost anything that took their fancy.

The Tap A Meal application enabled restaurants to keep their doors open, it has employed a fleet of licensed and qualified delivery drivers during a period where people were being retrenched. The concept of food delivery, not just from one pizzeria or restaurant, but given the choice to choose whatever cuisine you want, from your favorite location is now firmly embedded. Estelle Petersen of Tap A Meal said; “Although everyone is happy to see restaurants filling up with patrons again, people are still ordering through the quick, easy, and efficient app for their food deliveries. This is great news and shows that Namibians are comfortable ordering and embracing technology to make their lives more convenient.”

Tap A Meal will continue to deliver meals throughout the capital and there are definite plans to expand to the coast and other cities and towns in Namibia.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=na.com.green.tap_a_meal_android&hl=en&gl=US