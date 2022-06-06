Tanzania to review laws that prevent women from land ownership

DAR ES SALAAM, June 6 — The government of Tanzania said on Monday it is in the process of reviewing laws that are preventing women from owning land in the East African nation.

Damas Ndumbaro, the Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, told parliament in the capital Dodoma that the number of women owning land was still low because of some hurdles, including the traditions and cultures of some communities in the country.

Ndumbaro said the constitution clearly states that every person is entitled to own land and has a right to the protection of his property held in accordance with the laws but women are still marginalized when it came to owning land.

He revealed plans to review land ownership laws when he responded to Neema Lugangira, a Member of Parliament on women’s special seat ticket, who had wanted to know the position of the government when it came to women’s land ownership.

The lawmaker pressed the government to explain when it will review the laws that are contravening the constitution over land ownership for women. (Xinhua)