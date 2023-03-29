Rwanda and Namibia Exchange Ideas to Boost Parliamentary Diplomacy

By Benjamin Wickham

KIGALI, March 29 — Namibian Chairperson of the National Council Lukas Sinimbo Muha visited Rwanda and met with Senate President François Xavier Kalinda and Vice Presidents Esperance Nyirasafari and Dr. Alvera Mukabaramba. The visit aimed to enhance parliamentary relations between the two countries and promote parliamentary diplomacy.

During the meeting, the officials exchanged ideas and practices on the functioning of their respective parliaments and explored ways to boost their parliamentary relations for the benefit of their people. The visit is part of various exchange programs between Rwanda and Namibia following state visits by their respective presidents in the past years.

The two countries have a cordial bilateral relationship that extends to various areas, including security, trade and investment, mining, air service, agriculture, health, tourism, infrastructure, energy, ICT, environment, culture, and education. The visit aimed to enhance these ties and explore ways to further cooperation in these sectors.

In addition to the meeting with Senate officials, Muha also visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial and the Campaign Against Genocide Museum. He paid respect to the genocide victims and received a guided tour of the origins of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi and how it was stopped. The visit was a reminder of the importance of learning from history and promoting peace and reconciliation.

The visit of Muha to Rwanda and the exchange between the officials of the two countries is a positive step towards strengthening the bilateral relationship and promoting regional integration. The exchange of ideas and practices in parliamentary diplomacy is also crucial in promoting good governance and democratic practices.

In conclusion, the visit of the Namibian Chairperson of the National Council to Rwanda and the exchange with Senate officials is a positive development in the relations between the two countries. The visit provides an opportunity for both countries to explore ways to enhance their parliamentary relations and promote regional integration. The exchange of ideas and practices is also crucial in promoting good governance and democratic practices. – Namibia Daily News