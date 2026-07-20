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Ukrainian drone attack kills 5 in Russia, dozens injured
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Ukrainian drone attack kills 5 in Russia, dozens injured

July 20, 2026

MOSCOW, July 20– Five people were killed and 23 were injured in Russia’s Belgorod region after a Ukrainian drone strike hit a bus, the regional acting governor Alexander Shuvaev said on Monday.

Shuvaev said on his social media account that the five killed civilians were four women and a boy. Russian air defence forces shot down more than 400 Ukrainian drones flying towards the Moscow region from Sunday evening, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

According to TASS news agency, the drone attack was one of the largest in scale in several years. Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of Moscow region, said that 10 people, including a child, were injured as a result of the attack.

He added that the main consequences were recorded in Podolsk, Domodedovo, and the Odintsovo urban districts. The Ukrainian drone attacks on the Moscow region have intensified in recent months. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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