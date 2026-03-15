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Ukraine has become target for Iran: Iranian lawmaker
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Ukraine has become target for Iran: Iranian lawmaker

March 15, 2026

TEHRAN, March 15– Ukraine has become a target for Iran because of its involvement in the U.S.-Israeli war against the Islamic republic, an Iranian lawmaker said on a social media platform on Saturday.

“By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, failed Ukraine has effectively become involved in the War and, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran,” Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, wrote on social media X.

In response, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called the threat “absurd” in a statement. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that over 10 countries have already requested Kiev’s aid in fighting Iranian drones.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been publicly dismissive of Ukraine’s expertise, telling Fox News on Friday that the United States has “the best drones in the world, actually” and doesn’t need Kiev’s help. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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