MOSCOW, March 27– Russia remains a reliable guarantor of energy security and consistently fulfills its obligations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Peskov dismissed reports that Moscow is considering restricting oil supplies via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) as leverage against the United States.

“The answer is very simple: It is not true,” he told reporters, commenting on the reports. He added that Russia has always acted as a dependable energy transit country and cannot be faulted in this regard.

The CPC pipeline, a key export route for Kazakhstan, carries more than 80 percent of the country’s oil exports. Stretching about 1,500 km, it connects oil fields in western Kazakhstan to the Black Sea coast for shipment via tankers. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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