Namibia Aims to Break World Cup Losing Streak in 2023

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Sept. 1 — Namibia is gearing up to end its lengthy World Cup losing streak as they prepare to compete in the 2023 tournament in France.

Having lost all 22 of their previous World Cup matches, the southern African nation is targeting their last Pool A game against Uruguay in Lyon on September 27 as their best opportunity to secure their first-ever World Cup victory.

Namibia has an impressive record of qualifying for the World Cup seven times consecutively and ranks as the second-best African team. Their close ties with neighbouring South Africa provide them with an edge in the African qualifiers.

The 2023 World Cup squad boasts several players with experience in South Africa’s premier domestic rugby competition, the Currie Cup. Additionally, they have the benefit of 16 players who were part of the 2019 World Cup team in Japan.

One of Namibia’s key players to watch is 29-year-old flanker Richard Hardwick. Born in Namibia but raised in Perth, Australia, Hardwick played two tests for the Wallabies in 2017. In 2022, he switched his allegiance to Namibia and is eager to make a significant impact at the upcoming World Cup.

While Namibia faces a challenging task in Pool A, which includes hosts France, former champions New Zealand, and Italy, they rely on their never-say-die spirit to help them break their World Cup losing streak.

Allister Coetzee, Coach

South African coach Allister Coetzee will lead Namibia at the World Cup. Coetzee previously served as the coach of the Springboks for two years before his departure in 2018. He has been impressed by the resilient attitude displayed by the Namibian team and believes they have the potential to cause some upsets.

“The never-say-die attitude of the team has really stood out for me,” Coetzee remarked. “None of the games started well, but we finished strongly and staged comebacks. That is something you cannot coach—the team’s unwavering determination. We hope to carry this positive attitude into the World Cup as well.”

Namibia, despite being considered underdogs in all their matches in Pool A, aims to defy the odds and put an end to their World Cup losing streak.