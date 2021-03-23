Roundup: 10 people killed in mass shooting in U.S. Colorado

LOS ANGELES, March 23 -- Ten people, including one police officer, were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, the United States, police said on Monday. Boulder Police chief Maris Herold said the officer, Eric Talley, 51, was one of the first responders at the scene. Herold revealed that at about 02:30 pm local time (2030 GMT), the city's police department received phone calls saying shooting incident occurred, when the crew arrived at the scene, they were shot by a suspect who was in custody later. She gave no more information about the shooting, saying the "complex investigation will cost at least five days" to make a conclusion. The Boulder District Attorney confirmed that an injured person was the alleged shooter and the suspect was arrested. Live video from local TV stations showed a large police presence outside the supermarket and people were escorted out of the supermarket by police officers. A shirtless man with blood on his leg was taken out of the supermarket in handcuffs by three police officers, live TV footage showed. A law enforcement source told ABC News that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire at them. Two witnesses told The Denver Post that they saw a gunman entering the store. "He didn't say shit," one of the witnesses was quoted as saying by the newspaper. "He just came in and started shooting." The other witness told The Denver Post that the gunman "let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn't spraying." "Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events ... in Boulder," tweeted Colorado Governor Jared Polis. "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy," he noted. Before this incident, tragic mass shootings repeatedly occurred in the U.S. western state. On July 20, 2012, a shooter set off tear gas grenades and shot inside a movie theater in Aurora, killing 12 people and injuring 70 others. It was the deadliest shooting in Colorado since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, in which two young killers murdered 12 students, one teacher and injured other 21 people. Xinhua