Namibia applies new policy for visitors from COVID-19 hotspot regions

WINDHOEK, May 28 — Namibia on Friday said all travelers coming from or transiting through hotspot regions such as India, are required to repeat the SARS CoV2 PCR test 7 days after arrival in the country, an official said.

The Health Ministry’s executive director, Ben Nangombe said that those coming from hotspots will have to undergo the second test at their own expense.

Namibia’s Health Minister, Kalumbi Shangula on the occasion of the 28th COVID-19 briefing to the nation on Friday also announced that Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test results will no longer be accepted for entry into Namibia at ports of entry.

“All other travelers entering the country, are required to produce a SARS CoV2 PCR negative result, valid for 7 days from the date of specimen collection,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shangula said Namibia to date has tested a total of 426,874 samples for COVID-19 at 11 certified SARS CoV2 testing laboratories around the country.

Shangula said Namibia has established such laboratory capacity that includes the ability to conduct genome sequencing to identify and respond to the emerging threat of COVID-19 variants. (Xinhua)