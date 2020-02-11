Chile coach Rueda ‘focused’ on World Cup berth

SANTIAGO, Feb. 11 -- Chile head coach Reinado Rueda said Monday that he has turned down offers from several clubs as he seeks to guide the South American team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The 62-year-old Colombian also denied local media reports that he is unhappy in the role he has occupied since January 2018. "Offers from clubs and possibilities always appear. They'll always come and more so if there continues to be news about discomfort or [my] unhappiness," Rueda said in a television interview. "We are entirely focused on achieving our goal. The purpose of our coming here to Chile was to return to the World Cup and that is what we are trying to do." Chile missed out on a berth at the 2018 World Cup in Russia after reaching the last 16 of the 2014 edition in Brazil. Rueda said he feels satisfied with the "very good level" of his players as they prepare for the South American zone's World Cup qualifiers. Chile begin their campaign with a visit to Uruguay on March 26. Chile's next competitive fixtures will be at this year's Copa America, to be played in Argentina and Colombia from June 12 to July 12. La Roja have been drawn in Group A alongside Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay and guests Australia. Xinhua