Heavy rains wreak havoc in Katima Mulilo

Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 02 Nov. – Heavy rains that lasted for several hours hit Katima Mulilo and many houses are inaccessible while belongings were destroyed.

As the rain season comes as a blessing to most of the people across the country, for Katima it remains a curse as they will now have to endure suffering for months until the beginning of winter season.

NDN spoke to Simasiku Cordelia Njala, (51), a resident of Choto who said she lives in fear as her house is always flooded every year this time.

“I have to make plans for water not to enter my house, as you can see it’s not only me, but almost everyone is affected, it rained all night and we couldn’t sleep because we had to monitor which side the water would come from, we are not safe.

“The water level kept on rising until a few inches from my door step. Despite council being informed of our plight in the past, they have not done anything to help us, last time the suburb committee came to register our names but they disappeared too.

“Council is telling us we are no longer an informal settlement, but what are we if we are suffering like this?” she asked.

The Katima Mulilo town council has been urged by residents in the past to construct a storm water drainage system as a matter of urgency because of persistent flooding of residents houses and town roads.

Liswani Joseph, a resident of Cowboy told NDN he fears for an outback of waterborne diseases as his house is always surrounded by rain water.

“We need help and the time to help us is now, since relocation is an expensive exercise, construction of a storm water drainage system could be the solution,” Joseph added.

Efforts to get comment from Katima Mulilo town council officials proved futile.