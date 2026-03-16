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2 dead after protest boats against U.S. base relocation capsize off Japan’s Okinawa
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2 dead after protest boats against U.S. base relocation capsize off Japan’s Okinawa

March 16, 2026

TOKYO, March 16 — Two people died after two boats used in protests against the relocation of a U.S. military base capsized off Henoko in Japan’s island prefecture of Okinawa on Monday morning, local media reported.

The victims were a 17-year-old high school student and the 71-year-old captain of one of the overturned boats, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The accident occurred shortly after 10:10 a.m. local time in waters off Henoko in Nago City, where construction is underway to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

The two vessels, carrying 21 people, including 18 students, overturned, causing everyone to fall into the water, the report said.

The students had boarded the vessels to observe the relocation construction site as part of their school’s peace education study trip.

After all those on board were rescued from the sea, four were taken to the hospital, two of whom were later confirmed dead.

Despite clear skies, a high surf advisory had been issued, according to the regional coast guard, which is investigating the accident.

The planned transfer of the U.S. Futenma airbase from a crowded residential district in Ginowan to the less populated coastal area of Henoko has long drawn strong opposition over concerns about noise, safety and environmental impact. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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