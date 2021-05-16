PRIME MINISTER RECEIVES COVID JAB

Windhoek, May 16 – – Prime Minister Saara Nandjila Kuugongelwa-Amadhila received her first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine yesterday at the Rhino Park Private Hospital in Windhoek.

She joins a horde of other Cabinet members and senior government leaders who received their jabs recently. So far, 47 632 people have received their first doses of either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccines in Namibia, with 2 729 people having completed their two doses of the vaccines respectively.

Source:MICT