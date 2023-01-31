Capricorn Group Employees Donate Knitted educational dolls to the Amos Meerkat Syllabus project.

The first few years of a child’s life are critical for their development. They begin to make sense of communication, physical growth, and social, emotional, and cognitive development. Educational toys often assist in these areas.

The Amos Meerkat Syllabus (AMS), a project supported by the Capricorn Foundation focusing on early childhood development, partnered with Capricorn Group’s #Changemaker (employee volunteerism) programme in December 2022 in calling employees of the Group to knit miniature dolls during the festive season, of which over 250 dolls were made and donated.

The AMS project requires thousands of these dolls annually for educational purposes at preschool centres and collects dolls annually from willing donors. The dolls are used as tools for moral teachings and to train young children to recognise and speak out against abuse.

“We are proud of our employees, in their role as Changemakers, for taking time during their holiday and using their own resources to make a difference in a child’s life. Through the Changemaker programme, our employee volunteerism embodies the Group’s purpose of being Connectors of Positive Change. It supports the Group’s CSR vision to create economic value responsibly, which creates sustainable opportunities for advancing and improving the economic and social conditions in the communities where we operate,” said Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group’s Executive Officer: Brand & Corporate Affairs.

The educational dolls are only 11 cm high, so children can quickly put them in the tiny palms of their hands to remind them of how precious they are in the sight of their creator, God. The dolls can easily be carried and tucked in their pockets. The knitted dolls are durable and can last a long time.

“I know that every stitch was made with love, and every child receiving a doll will feel very special. We want to ensure that every child at our Early Childhood Development centres has a doll; therefore, we will continue to collect them. These miniature dolls have become a symbol of belonging and education for children in informal settlements, and an opportunity to teach values, morals, and equip children to be aware of the abuse.” Alet van der Merwe, National Coordinator of the Amos Meerkat Syllabus project.

The Amos Meerkat Syllabus aims to equip existing non-governmental preschools in farms and farming communities in Namibia that do not have a curriculum or whose current curriculum is not appropriate for their circumstances with an updated curriculum to ensure that the learners would be educationally ready for Grade 1.

Due to remote areas, long distances, no teaching materials, lack of knowledge and lack of appropriate means of travel, there are a lot of pre-scholars (5 and 6-year-olds) that do not have the opportunity to attend a facility that can assist them to be school ready and ultimately be able to contribute as citizens to the economy of Namibia. This is a very focused and unique need that AMS is attending to, reaching 5000 preschool children every year across the country from Luderitz in the far south to Katima Mililo in the far North of Namibia.