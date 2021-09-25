Trending Now
Namibia launches new port control unit
Namibia launches new port control unit

September 25, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 25 — Namibia on Friday launched a new port container control unit to improve the smooth flow of goods at the recently upgraded Walvis Bay port.
Minister of Finance Iipumbu Shiimi said the opening of the port control unit, to host a sophisticated container control program is essential in cutting out loopholes in the clearance of goods at the port.
“This program is indeed yet another milestone in the implementation of the customs modernization program and strengthening compliance with trade facilitation requirements at our port of entries,” Shiimi said.
Shiimi said the launch is a momentous achievement for Namibia, particularly for the Namibia Revenue Agency which recently became operational, after taking time to set up.
He said, for Namibia to be a logistics hub, the country should have modern customs monitoring systems that will stop the proliferation of smuggled goods.  –Xinhu

