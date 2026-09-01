President Xi’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan to advance pragmatic bilateral cooperation

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Aug.1 — Officials in Bishkek said Kyrgyzstan and China will enhance pragmatic cooperation as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit delivers more agreements on bilateral collaboration.

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Bishkek on Sunday for a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2026.

The leaders of the two countries held talks on Monday and attended a ceremony to witness the signing of bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as investment, transportation, customs, and sister cities.

In opening remarks at the beginning of his meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Xi said China stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to align development strategies, deepen exchanges of experience in governance, deliver more tangible and accessible outcomes of practical cooperation, and make substantive progress in building a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future.

Japarov said with the rapid development of the Kyrgyzstan-China comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, bilateral relations have entered a golden period and reached the highest level in history.

“We have a number of cooperation projects with China. For instance, we will build a waste-to-energy plant in Bishkek. The investment for Phase I stands at 95 million U.S. dollars, and the investment for Phase II will reach 230 million U.S. dollars,” said Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the mayor of Bishkek.

We signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with China Media Group today. We produced three documentaries last year that have already been aired, which gives us greater opportunity to reach Chinese audiences. We are currently working on a China-focused feature program that covers the country’s economy, agriculture, and TV and film productions, and it will hit our screens shortly,” said Ulanbek Satiev, general director of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation of Kyrgyzstan.( Namibia Daily News / CCTV)

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