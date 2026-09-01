Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia President Xi’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan to advance pragmatic bilateral cooperation
President Xi’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan to advance pragmatic bilateral cooperation
新华社照片，比什凯克，2026年8月31日 当地时间8月31日上午，吉尔吉斯斯坦总统扎帕罗夫同中国国家主席习近平在比什凯克和谐宫举行会谈。这是习近平和夫人彭丽媛同扎帕罗夫和夫人扎帕罗娃在两国国旗前合影。 新华社记者 燕雁 摄
AsiaInternational

President Xi’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan to advance pragmatic bilateral cooperation

September 1, 2026

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Aug.1 — Officials in Bishkek said Kyrgyzstan and China will enhance pragmatic cooperation as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit delivers more agreements on bilateral collaboration.

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Bishkek on Sunday for a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2026.

The leaders of the two countries held talks on Monday and attended a ceremony to witness the signing of bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as investment, transportation, customs, and sister cities.

In opening remarks at the beginning of his meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Xi said China stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to align development strategies, deepen exchanges of experience in governance, deliver more tangible and accessible outcomes of practical cooperation, and make substantive progress in building a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future.

Japarov said with the rapid development of the Kyrgyzstan-China comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, bilateral relations have entered a golden period and reached the highest level in history.

“We have a number of cooperation projects with China. For instance, we will build a waste-to-energy plant in Bishkek. The investment for Phase I stands at 95 million U.S. dollars, and the investment for Phase II will reach 230 million U.S. dollars,” said Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the mayor of Bishkek.

We signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with China Media Group today. We produced three documentaries last year that have already been aired, which gives us greater opportunity to reach Chinese audiences. We are currently working on a China-focused feature program that covers the country’s economy, agriculture, and TV and film productions, and it will hit our screens shortly,” said Ulanbek Satiev, general director of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation of Kyrgyzstan.( Namibia Daily News / CCTV)

Post Views: 76
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Romanian police launch guide on AI, online manipulation

December 30, 2025

S. Africa prepares for potential new TB vaccine...

August 2, 2026

Türkiye detains 55 migrant smugglers in nationwide raids

December 16, 2025

Trump signals he may let last U.S.-Russia nuclear...

January 9, 2026

U.S. May Day rallies against war on Iran,...

May 2, 2026

UNGA resolution reaffirms global target of halving road...

July 21, 2026

Syrian military expands deployments in northeast as attacks...

January 19, 2026

2 killed in blast on rail tracks in...

September 13, 2025

Leaders of Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan call for...

August 1, 2026

Iran fires missiles at U.S.-British base in Indian...

March 21, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.