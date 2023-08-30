Parliamentary Committee Wraps Up Oversight Visit to Address High Exam Failure Rate

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

EENHANA, 29 August – The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Science, ICT and Youth Development has successfully concluded the first phase of its extensive oversight visit across multiple regions. The primary objective of this visit was to delve into the causes behind the elevated failure rate experienced by learners during the 2022 academic year in the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary Level (NSSCO) and the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary (NSSCAS) levels.

Commencing on the 31st of July 2023, this exercise spanned regions including Kunene, Oshana, Omusati, Ohangwena, Kavango East, Kavango West, and Zambezi. The Committee diligently engaged with a diverse array of stakeholders within the education sector, encompassing parents, learners, regional education directorates, school management, civil society organizations, faith-based groups, traditional leaders, and other integral participants.

Throughout these interactions, pressing concerns surfaced, spotlighting the new curriculum’s impact, the automatic promotion policy, insufficiency of textbooks and essential resources, inadequate teacher training, overcrowded classrooms, and deficient hostel accommodations, among others.

With the first phase now wrapped up, the Committee is poised to embark on the second phase of oversight visits in mid-September, directed towards the remaining regions. The culmination of these visits will culminate in the presentation of a comprehensive report to the National Council for further examination and eventual adoption. Subsequently, the recommendations stemming from this report will be channeled to pertinent entities, ministries, and agencies for possible implementation.

These meticulous oversight visits were instigated by the deliberations during the 7th Session of the 6th National Council, held from the 13th to the 17th of February 2023. During this session, the pervasive issue of high failure rates in the 2022 national examinations for NSSCO and NSSCAS levels was exhaustively discussed and unanimously acknowledged.

Consequently, the House entrusted the Standing Committee on Education, Science, ICT and Youth Development with the formal task of investigating the underlying causes of this issue and presenting an all-encompassing report on their findings. The committee, helmed by Chairperson Olivia Tuyenikelao Hanghuwo and Deputy Chairperson Bethuel Tjaveondja, includes Deriou Benson, Kosmas Katura, Jeremias Goeieman, and Sakeus Nangula.

With a resolute focus on identifying the obstacles confronting both learners and educators, the Committee’s endeavors intend to play a transformative role in refining the education system of Namibia.

Anticipated to influence policies and strategies, the outcomes and suggestions originating from this comprehensive oversight visit bear the potential to elevate the educational journey and academic accomplishments of learners throughout the country.- Namibia Daily News