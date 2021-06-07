President Hage Geingob applauds footballer Shalulile after award wins

WINDHOEK, June 7 — President Hage Geingob on Monday applauded the country’s footballer Peter Shalulile for being awarded the 2020-21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player of the Season and Players’ Player awards.

Shalulile, who is a striker at PSL side Mamelodi Sundowns, was presented with his awards virtually on Sunday evening.

On his Twitter account, Hage congratulated Shalulile, describing him as a brilliant footballer who is making his country proud.

“For [Shalulile] to be recognized by coaches and peers as footballer and player’s player of the season is a demonstration of his consistency, hard work and excellence. I congratulate this brilliant footballer for making Namibia proud,” said Geingob.

The president also congratulated Shalulile’s compatriot Deon Hotto for his award as the Last Man Standing and outstanding player during last month’s MTN8 Cup. (Xinhua)