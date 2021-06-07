Indian gov’t to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to nationals aged over 18: Modi

NEW DELHI, June 7 — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised that the federal government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all the countrymen aged over 18 years from June 21.

In a televised address to the nation Monday evening, Modi said that the federal and all state governments will finalize guidelines for the free provision of vaccines in the coming two weeks.

“The Center will bear all the costs of providing the COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. The Center will buy 75 percent of all vaccine doses manufactured in the country. The rest 25 percent will be bought by private hospitals,” Modi said, adding that the private hospitals will not be allowed to charge more than 150 Indian Rupees (2.06 U.S. dollars) per dose.

Modi added that his government has decided to extend the scheme of free distribution of food-grains among the around 800 million poor across the country till the festival of Diwali this year, which falls on Nov. 4.

Amid the acute shortage of vaccine doses in the country, the Indian prime minister told Indians that as many as seven companies were involved in manufacturing the vaccines.

“Trials of 3 more vaccines are at an advanced stage. We are also buying vaccines doses from foreign countries. Besides, work is underway in developing 2 vaccines exclusively for the kids,” said Modi.

He noted that research is underway for developing a nasal vaccine too, and said, “If we succeed in developing it, we will allow its production at a fast pace.”

Lauding the Indian scientists for developing two COVID-19 vaccines within a record time of one year, Modi said that as many as 230 million vaccine doses have been administered to the Indian people so far. (Xinhua)