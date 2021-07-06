PRESIDENT HAGE G. GEINGOB CONFERRED THE HONOUR OF A NATIONAL HERO AND STATE FUNERAL FOR THE LATE AMBASSADOR DR. ZEDEKIA TJITANA NGAVIRUE.

Windhoek,July 6–Under the powers vested in the President by Article 32 (3) (h) of the Namibian Constitution, read together with section 3 (1) of the Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), His Excellency Dr.

Hage G. Geingob conferred on the late Ambassador Dr. Zedekia Tjitana

Ngavirue (born 03 March 1949 and died 24 June 2021), the honour of a National Hero and directed that a State Funeral be held in his honour.

In his message of Condolences to the widow Madame Mara

Ngavirue and the entire bereaved family of late Ambassador Dr.

Zedekia Tjitana Ngavirue, President Hage G. Geingob says:

“It was with great shock and dismay that we learnt of the passing of

this renowned and respected colleague on June 24, 2021. Even though it

has been more than a week since we received that sad news, it is difficult

to accept that this exemplary and well-loved gentleman is no longer with

us. The pain of the passing of Dr. Ngavirue is not felt only by his family,

but the entire nation, which is still struggling to come to grips with this

loss. However, we take solace that Dr. Ngavirue lived an admirable life. He

lived a life of purpose and prestige. He lived a life dedicated to the pursuit

of peace and dignity. For that, we salute him, now and forever.

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of

Namibia, I once again extend our most sincere condolences to Madame

Mara Ngavirue, the children, grandchildren and the entire Ngavirue family

on the loss of Ambassador Dr. Zedekia Josef Ngavirue.”

The remains of the late Ambassador Dr. Zedekia Tjitana Ngavirue

were interred today 06 July 2021, in Okakarara, Otjozondjupa Region, as

per his wish. President Geingob attended the burial ceremony.

May the soul of Ambassador Dr. Zedekia Ngavirue rest in eternal peace.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info