PRESIDENT HAGE G. GEINGOB CONFERS THE HONOUR OF AN OFFICIAL FUNERAL FOR THE LATE HONOURABLE PRISCILLA KAVITA, THE LATE COMRADE NAKALE LEO MWESHILENGELWA, THE LATE HONOURABLE BERNADINUS PETRUS SHEKUTAMBA AND THE LATE COMRADE COLONEL GALLEN MAZILA KOLOKWE
WINDHOEK, July 6–Under the powers vested in the President by Article 32 (3) (h) of the Namibian Constitution, read together with section 3 (1) of the
Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), His
Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob confers on the late Honourable Priscilla
Kavita (born 6 October 1961 and died 23 June 2021), the late Comrade
Nakale Leo Mweshilengelwa (born 8 May 1941 and died 28 June 2021),
the late Honourable Bernadinus Petrus Shekutamba (born 10 May 1944
and died 01 July 2021) and the late Comrade Colonel Gallen Mazila
Kolokwe (born 16 June 1952 and died 24 June 2021), the honour of an
Official Funeral.
The remains of the late Honourable Priscilla Kavita, the late
Comrade Nakale Leo Mweshilengelwa, the late Honourable Bernadinus
Petrus Shekutamba and the late Comrade Colonel Gallen Mazila Kolokwe
will be interred on a date and place to be agreed to in consultation with
the family of the deceased.
President Hage G. Geingob extends deepest condolences and sympathies to the families, friends and comrades of the late Cde Priscilla
Kavita, the late Cde Nakale Mweshilengelwa, the late Cde Bernadinus
Shekutamba and the late Cde Col Gallen Kolokwe.
May their souls rest in eternal peace.
Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info