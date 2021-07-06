PRESIDENT HAGE G. GEINGOB CONFERS THE HONOUR OF AN OFFICIAL FUNERAL FOR THE LATE HONOURABLE PRISCILLA KAVITA, THE LATE COMRADE NAKALE LEO MWESHILENGELWA, THE LATE HONOURABLE BERNADINUS PETRUS SHEKUTAMBA AND THE LATE COMRADE COLONEL GALLEN MAZILA KOLOKWE

WINDHOEK, July 6–Under the powers vested in the President by Article 32 (3) (h) of the Namibian Constitution, read together with section 3 (1) of the

Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), His

Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob confers on the late Honourable Priscilla

Kavita (born 6 October 1961 and died 23 June 2021), the late Comrade

Nakale Leo Mweshilengelwa (born 8 May 1941 and died 28 June 2021),

the late Honourable Bernadinus Petrus Shekutamba (born 10 May 1944

and died 01 July 2021) and the late Comrade Colonel Gallen Mazila

Kolokwe (born 16 June 1952 and died 24 June 2021), the honour of an

Official Funeral.

The remains of the late Honourable Priscilla Kavita, the late

Comrade Nakale Leo Mweshilengelwa, the late Honourable Bernadinus

Petrus Shekutamba and the late Comrade Colonel Gallen Mazila Kolokwe

will be interred on a date and place to be agreed to in consultation with

the family of the deceased.

President Hage G. Geingob extends deepest condolences and sympathies to the families, friends and comrades of the late Cde Priscilla

Kavita, the late Cde Nakale Mweshilengelwa, the late Cde Bernadinus

Shekutamba and the late Cde Col Gallen Kolokwe.

May their souls rest in eternal peace.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info