Dr. Naledi Pandor courtesy Visit postponed.

Windhoek, July 13– The Presidency last night announced the postponement of the Courtesy Visit by South Africa Foreign affairs Minister Hon Dr Naledi Pandor to H. E President Hage Geingob. The reason for postponement has not been given.

“This is to inform you that the Courtesy Visit by Hon Dr Naledi Pandor has been postponed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience caused.” reads the presidency statement.

Dr. Naledi Pandor was expected to pay a courtesy visit to President Geingob at 10 am today at State house.

Robert Maseka

