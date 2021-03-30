President Geingob to meet members of Namibia Exile Kids Association.

Windhoek, Mar 30 — The Presidency this morning announced that H.E. President Hage G. Geingob is expected to meet with members of the Namibian Exile Kids Association (NEKA) at State House at 12pm this afternoon. The purpose of the meeting is not yet known. Namibian Cabinet recently announced that some jobs should be reserved for the struggle kids, however Ombudsman John Walters and the Khorixas Constituency Youth Forum challenged the matter in court. The High Court has now ordered a review of Cabinet’s directive that certain jobs be reserved for ‘struggle kids’ without having to going through the recruitment process as required by law.

Robert Maseka

