Xi stresses role of revolutionary cultural relics in inspiring people.
BEIJING, March 30 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed better protection, management and utilization of revolutionary cultural relics to inspire people in building a modern socialist China and achieving national rejuvenation. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his recent instruction on the work related to the country's revolutionary cultural relics.Xinhua