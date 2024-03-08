Trending Now
Home International Chinese Foreign Minister Urges Rational Approach from US
Chinese Foreign Minister Urges Rational Approach from US
InternationalPOLITICS

Chinese Foreign Minister Urges Rational Approach from US

March 8, 2024

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, March 8- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has made a diplomatic appeal for reason and mutual respect, urging the United States to adopt a clear-eyed perspective on China’s development trajectory.

Speaking at a news conference during the annual two sessions, Wang emphasized the importance of proactive and pragmatic engagement with China, cautioning against an obsession with containment.

“The challenge for the US comes from itself, not from China,” Wang remarked, highlighting potential detrimental consequences if the US persists in its adversarial approach. Notably, Wang pointed to the progress made in bilateral relations following the meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in San Francisco last November.

However, Wang also highlighted persistent misperceptions and unfulfilled promises on the US side, coupled with an escalation in tactics aimed at suppressing China. He underscored the significance of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation as guiding principles for China-US relations, as outlined by President Xi.

Wang posed probing questions to the US concerning its credibility, confidence, commitment to international fairness, and fairness in competition. He emphasized the potential catastrophic consequences of conflict and confrontation between the two major powers, stressing the importance of cooperation for the benefit of both nations and the world.

“We are always willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with the US side,” Wang reiterated, expressing China’s readiness to address misunderstandings and prejudices in pursuit of constructive relations.

As tensions persist between the world’s two largest economies, Wang’s remarks serve as a diplomatic reminder of the imperative for rationality, respect, and cooperation in navigating the complexities of China-US relations – Namibia Daily News.

Post Views: 131
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nigeria’s ruling party picks new leader ahead of...

March 28, 2022

Ghanaian president urges for concerted efforts to root...

July 4, 2022

China prepared to play all FIFA World Cup...

August 23, 2021

Russia, DPRK to strengthen good-neighborly relations, promote regional...

September 14, 2023

Ukrainian president hopes for quick implementation of agreements...

December 27, 2022

Institutional Peace to Counteract the Threats of Global...

March 20, 2022

WHO’s 2nd COVID-19 origins probe seen as Tedros’s...

July 31, 2021

Former vice governor of Qinghai Province jailed for...

March 29, 2022

Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Moscow will “draw appropriate...

June 6, 2022

UN commends release of Gaddafi’s son, other former...

September 7, 2021
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.