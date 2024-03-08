Chinese Foreign Minister Urges Rational Approach from US

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, March 8- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has made a diplomatic appeal for reason and mutual respect, urging the United States to adopt a clear-eyed perspective on China’s development trajectory.

Speaking at a news conference during the annual two sessions, Wang emphasized the importance of proactive and pragmatic engagement with China, cautioning against an obsession with containment.

“The challenge for the US comes from itself, not from China,” Wang remarked, highlighting potential detrimental consequences if the US persists in its adversarial approach. Notably, Wang pointed to the progress made in bilateral relations following the meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in San Francisco last November.

However, Wang also highlighted persistent misperceptions and unfulfilled promises on the US side, coupled with an escalation in tactics aimed at suppressing China. He underscored the significance of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation as guiding principles for China-US relations, as outlined by President Xi.

Wang posed probing questions to the US concerning its credibility, confidence, commitment to international fairness, and fairness in competition. He emphasized the potential catastrophic consequences of conflict and confrontation between the two major powers, stressing the importance of cooperation for the benefit of both nations and the world.

“We are always willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with the US side,” Wang reiterated, expressing China’s readiness to address misunderstandings and prejudices in pursuit of constructive relations.

As tensions persist between the world’s two largest economies, Wang’s remarks serve as a diplomatic reminder of the imperative for rationality, respect, and cooperation in navigating the complexities of China-US relations – Namibia Daily News.