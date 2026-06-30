UN Security Council renews DRC sanctions regime

UNITED NATIONS, June 30 — The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution to extend the sanctions regime on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for a year, until July 1, 2027.

Security Council resolutions have imposed an arms embargo on armed groups in the DRC, a travel ban on individuals, and an asset freeze on individuals and entities designated by the DRC Sanctions Committee.

Resolution 2825, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, also extends the mandate of the group of experts assisting the DRC Sanctions Committee until Aug. 1, 2027.

The resolution requests the group of experts to submit to the Security Council a midterm report no later than Dec. 30, 2026, and a final report no later than June 15, 2027.

The resolution calls for enhanced cooperation between all states and the group of experts, and reaffirms the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the members of the group.

It recalls the UN secretary-general’s commitment that the United Nations will do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators of the March 2017 killing of two members of the group of experts and the four Congolese nationals accompanying them are brought to justice. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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