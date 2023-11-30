Onno Amutenya Assumes Role of Acting CEO/Principal Officer at GIPF

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 30 — The Board of Trustees of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Onno Amutenya as Acting Chief Executive and Principal Officer of the Fund for a period of six months, effective from 5th August 2023 or until the appointment of a substantive CEO/PO, whichever comes first.

This decision follows the conclusion of the interim CEO, Mr. David Nuyoma’s contract, which is set to expire on 4th August 2023. This timeframe allows for a smooth handover and aligns with the ongoing process of appointing a permanent Chief Executive Officer/Principal Officer.

Mr. Amutenya, currently the General Manager of Information Systems at GIPF, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Holding a Master of Science Degree in Financial Economics, a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Leadership Development, he boasts over 27 years of professional experience. His extensive knowledge of the Fund’s mandate, operations, and strategic focus positions him well for this leadership role.







As a member of the Executive Team, Mr. Amutenya has demonstrated commendable leadership skills and team cohesion. His instrumental role in shaping the Fund’s Information Systems strategies has contributed significantly to the efficient and accessible services provided to GIPF members. The Board of Trustees expresses full confidence in Mr. Amutenya’s ability to navigate the Fund during this transitional period.

The Board extends its gratitude to Mr. Nuyoma for his dedicated service to the Trust Fund over the past decade. Mr. Nuyoma’s tenure has been marked by substantial growth in the Fund’s asset value, notable improvements in real-time service delivery to members, digital enablement, and the establishment of new offices nationwide.

The Board reassures its members and stakeholders that the recruitment process and the ensuing transitional period will be characterized by proactive oversight, ensuring stability, continuity, and statutory compliance of the Fund. Recognizing the pivotal role of stable, competent, and sound leadership, the Board remains fully committed to ensuring both strategic and operational continuity at GIPF.