Oshana educators hold their regional conference at Oshakati

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 12 June 2022 – The Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture held its first regional conference for Oshana at Iipumbu Senior Secondary school on Saturday where they also discussed the international Transforming Education Summit (TES) taking place in New York on 19 September 2022 during the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

Minister of Education, Arts, and Culture Anna, Ester Nghipondoka, said the deliberations were aimed at coming up with collective country reports from all 14 regions for TES, hence the importance for all constituencies to participate and have their voices heard.

At the event, Oshana Regional Youth Forum chairperson, Absalom Itamalo, said education should be geared towards sustainable socio-economic development, poverty eradication, and the emancipation of the disadvantaged.

The education sector has the potential to create wealth and many jobs for Namibians, however, private investments in the sector are hugely controlled by non-Namibian nationals.

He said the advancement and modernisation of education in Namibia should not come at the detriment of culture, traditions, values, and principles.

Young Namibians should, therefore, be imparted with socialist values of community, collectivism, collaboration, solidarity, and justice for all. Anti-cultural values of individualism, cultural imperialism, greed, egoistic tendencies, and excessive competition should be discouraged. – Namibia Daily News