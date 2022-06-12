Youth Organisations join hands to foster peace, tackle societal ills

Own Correspondent.

Windhoek, June 12 – Rob Youth Foundation (RYF) has joined hands with the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) to promote basic youth tenets including peace among the youth in Namibia and beyond its borders. IPYG is a non-profit, non-government organisation that believes young people can bring peaceful change in the world.

The Foundation is premised on similar principles that are geared at youth empowerment, sensitisation, and health awareness to name a few.

Speaking during the announcement, RYF founder Robert Maseka thought it prudent to work together in various community activities that include: teenage pregnancy, drug abuse, and unemployment.

“I believe this collaboration will help us engage effectively and efficiently with our youth in the country as we try and mold the future from the grassroots level. Similarly important is making a mark on the global stage by setting a sterling example in Namibia, which can then be used as a standard to which others are held accountable,” said Maseka.

Michael Hamutenya, (IPYG) Namibian Representative said IPYG has been promoting peace activities in the country since 2018 and is excited to work together with the Rob Youth Foundation to further the course of promoting peace in the country.

To that end, IPYG will be conducting an educational training program that is availed worldwide under “Youth Empowerment Peace Classroom (YEPC)”.

The program is created for the youth suffering from a lack of education. It provides essential education focused on health, hygiene, family, parental roles, global citizenship, and more. Over 1000 youth from 62 countries participated in this program last year alone.

The program will run from 18 June to 30 August with lessons occurring bi-weekly and certificates of completion being awarded

“We anticipate the impact this course will have in the ultimate goal of achieving a world of peace a day sooner. YEPC discovers potential youth leaders in the community and allows anyone to have the right and opportunity to learn, just as the UN’s SDG goal of “ leave no one behind.” YEPC also helps achieve SDG’s fourth goal of ‘inclusive and equitable quality education for all,” according to Hamutenya.

Aina Shiimi, Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light(HWPL) Namibian Public Relations Representative also emphasised the need for the two organisations to create more awareness of peace in Namibia.

“I really believe we will one day have a Namibian representative during the international Peace events to showcase the work of peace-related work being done in Namibia and I am looking forward to witnessing the remarkable work that I am sure both of these organisations will do together.”

RYF Public Relations Officer Tracy Livingi said: “It is vital for International Peace Youth Group to join us especially when we go out to school and communities to engage the youth on issues such as parental involvement in their children, mental health, and child abuse.”

The partnership has set its sights on engaging the Ministry of Education to see how peace activities can be incorporated into the education curriculum starting at the pre-primary level.