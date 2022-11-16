Open Africa Business Forum to hold first-ever Africa-Russia business convention in Moscow

LUSAKA, Nov. 14 — Open Africa Business Forum has organised a first-ever business forum to take place in Moscow, Russia on February 2 2023.

Open Africa Business Forum is a communication platform designed to enhance business cooperation between African and Russian industries.

As of November 11, 2022, African countries that had confirmed participation in the Moscow event include Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Through the Open Africa Business Forum, Russian businesses are looking for new investment and partnership opportunities and the focus is on Africa because of its potential for economic growth.

The first Open Africa Business Forum hopes to attract business and economic participants from both the private and public sectors from a number of African countries.

Registration for the Moscow event is now open on the Open Africa Business Forum website and registration is free for African delegations.

Link to registration in www.openafricaforum.com

During the event, each African company will have an opportunity to present its products or investment projects to the Russian business audience.

The African companies’ delegations will also have opportunities for sideline bilateral meetings with different Russian prospective investors.

The Open Africa Business Forum has since received support from a majority of Embassies of African countries in Russia.

The major partners that Open Africa Business Forum has engaged are Business Russia Business Association and AFROCOM and other influential corporations.

The event in Moscow will look at topics such as; Why Africa is the continent of the future, 10 reasons to start a business in Africa and Ways to increase trade turnover between Russia and African economies.

Other topics during the Moscow convention will include Points of growth: Investment. Digitalization. Innovation and also business and economic experts will discuss the Russian Trading House in Africa-Pros and Cons.

Through the Open Africa Business Forum, Russia considers Africa as the continent of the future because of its massive investment potential across a spectrum of social and economic sectors.

A discussion panel will be part of the agenda in Moscow to look at the road to Africa; logistics, taxation, financial transactions and support measures.

The partnerships being created by Open Africa Business Forum are key in strengthening trade and economic relations between Africa and Russia.